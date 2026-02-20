Visakhapatnam Coastline Set for ₹203-Crore Resilience Project

Visakhapatnam:The Sub-Committee of National Executive Committee (SC-NEC) on Thursday reviewed a proposal to enhance coastal resilience along the Visakhapatnam coast through a Rs 203 crore project.

The meeting held in New Delhi was chaired by the Union home secretary and attended by the secretary of the national disaster management authority along with officials from various technical departments.

The proposal, presented by the commissioner of the Visakhapatnam metropolitan region development authority, seeks to address the growing threat of coastal erosion and flooding that have troubled the region since 2007.

Visakhapatnam’s coastline has long been vulnerable to natural hazards. Around 28.81km of the coast is classified as highly erosion-prone, while another 46.2km faces moderate to low erosion.

The state’s exposure to cyclones is severe, with nearly 60 storms striking AP’s coast over the past five decades, of which almost 40 were categorised as severe or very severe. The erosion has directly impacted 30 villages and approximately 60,000 residents, while also threatening critical assets such as the Kursura submarine museum, the TU-142 aircraft museum, the Gokul Park, premium hotels, and the arterial marine drive connecting Visakhapatnam to Bheemili.

Fishing communities have suffered significant socio-economic losses due to habitat destruction, damaged equipment and restricted access to traditional landing areas.

To counter these challenges, VMRDA, in collaboration with the national centre for coastal research, prepared a detailed scientific project report. The plan incorporates inputs from fishing communities and technical institutions, including the national institute of oceanography, Andhra University and the national institute of ocean technology.

The report identifies 30 specific sites along the coast, including one high-risk zone at RK Beach, three moderate-risk zones at Peddajalaripeta, Managamaripeta and Bheemunipatnam and 26 low-risk zones.

The project's financial structure proposes that 90 per cent of the funding would come from the national disaster mitigation fund under the home ministry, while the AP government would contribute 10 per cent through the state disaster management authority.

The benefits of the project include preventing land loss, protecting major tourism assets and safeguarding local fishing productivity.

Implementation would be carried out through coordinated efforts involving the state disaster management authority and local village panchayats, with a technical advisory committee overseeing monitoring and guidance.

“The SC-NEC has reviewed the proposal and is awaiting final approval. If sanctioned, the project will mark a significant milestone in securing Visakhapatnam’s coastline, protecting both its communities and economic assets, and laying the foundation for a safer future for generations to come.” said VMRDA commissioner Tej Bharat