Visakhapatnam Celebrates Tag As Safest City For Women

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam celebrated a major milestone on Thursday as the city was recognized as the “safest city for women” in India in the NARI 2025 report.

The achievement was marked with a city-wide rally and special programme at the AU Convention Hall.

The event, graced by home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, also witnessed the launch of a health insurance scheme for police personnel, the first in the country.

The celebration began with a rally. Later, a meeting was held at the AU Convention hall. Commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi said women's safety was a priority for the city's development. "While investments and tourism are necessary for a city's progress, law and order are equally crucial," he stated.

The commissioner attributed the achievement to innovative policing strategies, including the Shakti teams and the Shakti app, which enabled a rapid response to women in distress. "Police reach the spot within 15 minutes in urban areas and 10 minutes in rural areas."

To mark the occasion, the police commissionerate launched a health insurance scheme for its personnel and their families. The insurance coverage exceeds national standards, offering `2 lakh to `15 lakh for personnel below 55 years and `3 lakh to `30 lakh for those above 55 years.

The ratio surpasses the 5-10 lakh coverage provided in other major states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

With a maximum annual premium of `2,499, the first year's premium is fully borne by the city police department. The scheme covers entire police families, including spouses and up to two children. In the inaugural year, 2,576 police families, representing 10,304 beneficiaries, received premium coverage of `46,97,325.

Home minister Anita said, "This scheme reflects our government's commitment to protecting not just women and children, but also those who dedicate their lives to protecting others."

She highlighted the government's strict implementation of the POCSO Act, noting that in the past three months alone, accused perpetrators received sentences of up to 25 years in several cases.