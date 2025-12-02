Visakhapatnam CBI Court Sentences SAIL Ex-AGM to 3 Years Imprisonment

Hyderabad: The CBI court in Visakhapatnam has on Tuesday sentenced Ragam Kishore, the then Regional Manager, Branch Transport and Shipping, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to three years imprisonment and with a fine of Rs.1lakh in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Kishore retired from service as an Assistant General Manager, SAIL in Kolkata. The CBI registered the case on July 17, 2001.

It was alleged that period from January 1, 1988 to April 19, 2000, Kishore, while functioning as a public servant in different capacities in SAIL, was in possession of movable and immovable properties in his name and in the name of his family members, disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs.60.25 lakh, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

After completion of investigation, the CBI filed the chargesheet on August 5, 2003. The court, after trial, convicted and sentenced the accused person accordingly.