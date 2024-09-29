Visakhapatnam: CBI arrests five cyber fraudsters

Visakhapatnam: A team of CBI officials from New Delhi arrested five persons on charges of committing cyber fraud and cheating in Visakhapatnam during the last 24 hours. The raids began on Saturday morning and are still continuing, police sources said.



The arrested youngsters were identified as Akshay Patwal, Dhiren Joshi, Himanshu Sharma, Navin Chandra Patwal and Partha Bowli.

The sources said these arrested persons-all from north Indian states set up their camp in Yendada area of Visakhapatnam and opened their offices in busy Birla junction to avoid detection.

The CBI sleuths seized computers, hard discs, laptops, mobile phones and some printed material. They were all flown to Delhi in the morning.

A local cyber crime wing official said they mostly operated abroad since they were operating from 7.30 pm to 6.30 in the morning.

So far no local complaint has been received from any of the victims of these arrested persons, the official said.