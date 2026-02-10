Visakhapatnam Catching Haleem Fever Ahead Of Ramadan

Visakhapatnam: Haleem fever is mounting across Visakhapatnam as the city prepares for the holy month of Ramadan, beginning on February 19 or February 20, depending on sighting of the moon. Vizag residents are eagerly awaiting the traditional Ramadan delicacy.

Every year, around 20–30 stalls are set up exclusively during Ramadan. Majority of these stalls are at Jagadamba Junction, Allipuram, Akkayyapalem, and Gajuwaka.

Zubair, owner of a seasonal haleem stall, shared his enthusiasm in conversation with Deccan Chronicle about the upcoming season. "My stall operates exclusively during Ramadan; we welcome a diverse clientele. This year, I am planning to open my shop on February 15."

Reflecting on last year's success, Zubair said he served approximately 4,000 customers last year. He anticipates around 6,000 customers this season.

This year, he is pricing chicken haleem at ₹130 for a small portion (250 ml), ₹250 for medium (500 ml), and ₹450 for a family pack (1 litre). Mutton haleem will cost ₹200 for small, ₹380 for medium, and ₹600 for the family pack.

Zubair’s last year prices for chicken haleem had been ₹130 for small, ₹230 for medium, and ₹500 for large. He served mutton haleem for ₹180, ₹350, and ₹600. "The prices of chicken and mutton have increased, so we have adjusted our prices accordingly," he stated.

His stall will operate until March 25 this year. He is introducing sweets on the menu Kaddu Kheer and Sheer Kurma, both priced at ₹50.

Lazeez Raji Pista Haleem Point has already begun operations in the city, drawing enthusiastic crowds. The owner, a businessman from Guntur, has been bringing his signature flavours to Visakhapatnam since 2017. Along with chicken and mutton haleem, the stall serves mutton paya, biryani, and tandoori kebabs with rumali roti.

A group of friends spotted enjoying their meal at Lazeez said, "This haleem hits differently. There are places in the city where haleem is available throughout the year. But during Ramadan, it tastes so good. The shops are open even late at night during this month. We can hang out till late and then go for the midnight haleem."