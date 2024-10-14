Visakhapatnam APSRTC offers special Sabarimala packages for devotees

This year, devotees can select from 5, 6, or 7-day packages, tailored to various travel preferences. The packages feature newly introduced Indra, Super Luxury, and Ultra Deluxe buses. The 5-day package includes darshan at the Sabarimala Temple along with visits to Vijayawada, Male Mahadeshwara Hills, Erumely, Pamba, and Sannidhanam, starting at Rs 6,600 per person.

The 6-day package encompasses visits to Kanipakam, Sripuram, Bhavani, Palani, Erumely, Pamba, Sannidhanam, Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Vijayawada, and Annavaram, with prices beginning at Rs 7,000 per person. Meanwhile, the 7-day itinerary covers all the destinations in the 6-day package plus Madurai and Rameswaram, starting at Rs 7,600 per person.

For further details and bookings, devotees are encouraged to contact the depot manager. A. Appalaraju, the District Public Transport Officer, urged everyone to take advantage of these convenient and cost-effective packages for a seamless Sabarimala pilgrimage.









