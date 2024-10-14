Visakhapatnam APSRTC offers special Sabarimala packages for devotees
LVisakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has unveiled special bus packages for devotees traveling to the Sabarimala temple this year in the Visakhapatnam region. Continuing its tradition since 2003, APSRTC aims to ensure safe and comfortable journeys for pilgrims from Visakhapatnam, as well as nearby areas like Naurangpur, Koraput, and Jaipur in Odisha. To facilitate smooth travel, the corporation has assigned experienced drivers familiar with Sabarimala pilgrimages.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
