Visakhapatnam Anakapalle Road Accidents Kill Two

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two persons died in separate road accidents in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

In the first incident, a man died on the spot after a speeding vehicle hit his scooter near Sheelanagar locality in Vizag city. The police registered a case and are investigating to establish the identity of the deceased.

In another incident, a woman has died after she was hit by a speeding bike near Aganampudi locality in Anakapalle district. The deceased was identified as V. Ramanamma.