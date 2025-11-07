 Top
Visakhapatnam Anakapalle Road Accidents Kill Two

Andhra Pradesh
7 Nov 2025 11:24 PM IST

In the first incident, a man died on the spot after a speeding vehicle hit his scooter near Sheelanagar locality in Vizag city: Reports

Representational Image — DC File

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two persons died in separate road accidents in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

In the first incident, a man died on the spot after a speeding vehicle hit his scooter near Sheelanagar locality in Vizag city. The police registered a case and are investigating to establish the identity of the deceased.

In another incident, a woman has died after she was hit by a speeding bike near Aganampudi locality in Anakapalle district. The deceased was identified as V. Ramanamma.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Visakhapatnam road accidents two killed Anakapalli district 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

