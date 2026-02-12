Visakhapatnam Airport Revises Flight Schedules Over IFR, MILAN 2026

Visakhapatnam: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced a revised flight schedule for Visakhapatnam International Airport from February 15 to February 19 to accommodate the International Fleet Review and MILAN 2026 maritime exercises.

During these days, airspace over Visakhapatnam will remain closed for civilian aircraft during three time slots to facilitate drills by the Indian Navy.

The time slots during which the general aircraft are banned over Vizag’s airspace are 10.25 am to 12.30 pm, 4 pm to 5.30 pm, and 6.30 pm to 7.30 p.m.

The closure of the airspace will affect 16 flights – eight arrivals and eight departures. The two Chennai-Vizag-Chennai services 6E581 and 6E881 have been cancelled for the five days.

Civilian aircraft arrivals have been adjusted to minimise disruption. Bengaluru’s 6E6336 will now land at 9:50 a.m. instead of 11. 30 am Raipur’s 6E7295 has been slightly advanced to 10.10 am Hyderabad’s 6E879 has been delayed to 12:45 p.m. At the same time, 6E208 remains unchanged at 2.55 pm.

Delhi’s AI419 will arrive earlier at 3.15 pm., Bengaluru’s 6E969 has been pushed to 6.20 pm. Hyderabad’s 6E6227 will land at 6:25 p.m. 6E917 from Chennai has been rescheduled to 7:40 p.m. from its original 5:15 p.m. slot.

Departures too have undergone revisions. Bengaluru’s 6E5309 will now take off at 10:25 a.m. instead of 12:10 p.m. Bhubaneswar's 6E7381 has been moved to 10:30 a.m. Hyderabad’s 6E6645 will depart at 1:25 p.m., and 6E783 has been shifted slightly earlier to 3:50 p.m.

Delhi’s AI420 will leave at 4:00 p.m. Bengaluru’s 6E2772 has been delayed to 7:00 p.m. Hyderabad’s 6E216 will depart at 7:35 p.m., and Chennai’s 6E6089 has been pushed to 8:20 p.m. from 5:55 p.m.

Airport authorities have underlined that the changes apply only to flights directly affected by the closure of airspace during the specified timings. They have advised passengers to verify their schedules with airlines before travelling.