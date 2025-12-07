Virat Kohli Offers Prayers at Simhachalam Temple in Vizag

Simhachalam: Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar visited the famous Simhachalam temple and offered prayers to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

Temple officials welcomed the players and made special arrangements for their darshan. The cricketers performed traditional rituals, including embracing the sacred Kappasthambham and circumambulating the Beda Mandapam.

They later took part in prayers inside the sanctum and received blessings from the priests. Following the darshan, temple priests recited Vedic hymns and offered Teertha Prasadam, along with a framed portrait of the deity.

Temple authorities said the visit was conducted peacefully with all rituals completed as per tradition.