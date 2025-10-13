Viral Video: Tension in Srikalahasti Over Murder of Ex-JS Leader’s Driver

Tirupati:The political scene in Srikalahasti has turned tense after Telugu Desam MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and suspended Jana Sena leader Kota Vinutha fought over a selfie video linked to the death of Vinutha’s former driver, Srinivasulu (Rayudu).

Rayudu, who worked for Vinutha and her husband Kota Chandrababu was found dead under mysterious circumstances in July last. His body was recovered from a drainage canal connected to the Koovam river in Chennai.



Following an investigation, the Chennai police arrested Vinutha, her husband and three others on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.



Investigators said the CCTV footage and forensic analysis indicated that Rayudu had been kidnapped, tortured and killed before his body was dumped in the canal.



The case resurfaced this week after a selfie video allegedly recorded by Rayudu before his death went viral on social media. In the video, Rayudu purportedly claims he had been receiving money from individuals close to MLA Sudheer Reddy to leak information about Vinutha’s political activities.



The police have yet to authenticate the video.



Sudheer Reddy, addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, dismissed the allegations against him as baseless.

“It is surprising to hear claims that I paid Rs 20 lakh to Vinutha’s driver to collect information about her. She had been politically inactive since 2019 after losing her deposit. The Chennai police has already established that Vinutha and her associates were involved in Rayudu’s murder. Now, after being released on bail, she is trying to distort facts to gain sympathy,” he said.

The MLA alleged that the viral video could have been recorded under pressure. “There is every possibility that Rayudu was forced to make the statement under duress. The video must be scientifically examined to confirm its authenticity. I will meet the Tirupati SP to seek a detailed probe into the matter,” he said, adding that he was ready to face any inquiry.

Meanwhile, Vinutha Kota, who was released on conditional bail, released a video message asserting her innocence. “Even the Chennai court was convinced that we were not involved in Rayudu’s death. This is why we were granted bail within 19 days,” she claimed.



Alleging a political conspiracy behind her arrest, Vinutha claimed she would soon release more audio and video evidence to support her claims.

