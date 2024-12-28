Nara Lokesh Lauds video of Man mimicking Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: A video featuring a man dressed as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and speaking in his accent has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man can be seen attending a wedding accompanied by security guards, while closely mimicking Naidu's style, mannerisms, and speech.

The clip quickly caught the eye of many social media users, with several commenting on how strikingly similar the man looked to the Chief Minister. The video was shared by an X user, and it soon caught the attention of Nara Lokesh, the son of Naidu. Lokesh reposted the video, praising the man's dedication. He wrote, "I've become a fan of this man. Can see how hard he has worked to look and talk like Naidu Garu

😂😍 I've become a fan of this man. Can see how hard he has worked to look and talk like @ncbn Garu. https://t.co/EcEL3FdFyu — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) December 28, 2024



The viral video received comments with many users lauding the man’s performance and commenting on how closely he resembled Naidu.



