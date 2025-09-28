VIPs, Entourages, at Tirumala Edging Out Common Devotees from Mada Streets

Tirupati: Officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are facing increasing pressure from VIPs during the ongoing Brahmotsavams. Hundreds of VIPs, including politicians, board members and senior officials, are ending up cornering special passes for vahana sevas for themselves and their entourages. In the process, many common devotees are unable to witness the sevas.

The demand for special passes for the Garuda Vahana Seva, scheduled for Sunday, is immense. TTD is in the dilemma of balancing protocol with the need to maintain order.

Sources said several VIPs express displeasure when their requests are not met, leaving officials in discomfort. “On this the Garuda Vahana Seva, the number of recommendations that come for VIP passes is overwhelming.

It is impossible to oblige everyone. But the pressure is unrelenting”, a senior official said. The VIPs add to the strain by bringing large entourages and asking for more passes. They often seek front-row access near the vahanams, congesting the space meant for the procession.

Sources said even family members of police officials are seen in these restricted areas, complicating the arrangements. To ensure the smooth movement of vahanams, TTD’s vigilance and security staff use a three-layer rope system.

A red rope is held immediately in front of the vahanam, followed by a green rope and a white rope, creating safety buffers. Rope parties, drawn from vigilance and security personnel, are tasked with maintaining discipline. Several rope holders said they often face hostility from VIPs. “When we pull the rope to stop them from crossing, some VIPs glare at us as if we are disrespecting them.

A few have even threatened us”, a vigilance guard holding the red rope said. “Our duty is to protect the sanctity of the procession. But when VIPs ignore instructions, it puts us in a very difficult situation”, another added.

TTD officials maintain that controlling VIPs is far more challenging than managing ordinary devotees. While common pilgrims usually follow instructions, they are not happy with the VIP rush near the vahanams. Many devotees said the eagerness of VIPs to step forward for harati or take photographs in front of the procession the devotional atmosphere.

“We stand for hours in devotion. But when VIPs walk in with their groups and start moving around for photographs and harati, it distracts us from the vahana seva darshan. This festival is meant to be a spiritual experience. Such interruptions spoil its sanctity. The TTD should ensure equality of all devotees,” said a devotee from Anantapur.