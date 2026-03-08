VIMS Director Highlights Women’s Service to Humanity on Women’s Day

Visakhapatnam:International Women’s Day was observed at the Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, with hospital Director Dr K. Rambabu highlighting the role of women in healthcare and society.

Addressing the gathering, he said the health and happiness of families are closely linked to the care and service provided by women. He noted that women form a major share of the workforce providing patient care in the medical profession and that their contributions are increasingly being recognised across various fields.

“Health means women, and women mean health,” he said, emphasising the connection between women’s welfare and societal progress.

Dr Rambabu also described women as the backbone of the home, society and the nation, stating that their well-being directly influences the health of families and communities.

The programme included distribution of prizes to winners of various competitions organised at the hospital as part of the celebrations.

Deputy Director Srinivas Kumar, along with doctors and staff, participated in the event.