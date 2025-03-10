VIMS Achieves Liver Transplant Feat; Health Minister Extends Greetings

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) has achieved a feat by successfully conducting the first-ever liver transplant surgery. In Andhra Pradesh’s medical history, the liver transplant was conducted in the government hospital for the first time. Previously, it was the domain of big corporate hospitals to achieve such medical feat. Praising the medical capabilities of the government-run healthcare institution, state health minister Satya Kumar Yadav shared the information on X (formerly twitter).

The complex surgery was performed under the leadership of Dr. K. Rambabu, director of the VIMS, who is also the state coordinator of Jeevan Daan. The liver was donated by a brain-dead patient to save the life of a 40-year-old man, who was suffering from liver failure. The donor, a resident of Srikakulam, was declared brain dead on March 2 and the deceased’s family took a decision to donate organs, which enabled the successful liver transplant on March 3.

The liver transplant procedure underwent seamlessly and there was a good synergy between the doctors of surgical gastroenterology, medical gastroenterology, anaesthesia, and general medicine departments.

Dr. Rambabu talking about the complexity of liver transplant surgery cited the extensive preparations as well as medical testing to minimize risk of infections. He thanked the medical team from the VIMS for their dedication as well as unwavering support from the health department officials for achieving the feat.

The recipient has been showing continuous sign of improvement and the patient’s medical condition is being monitored by the experts and nursing staffers. The minister extended special thanks to the organ donor’s family, whose generosity made this groundbreaking surgery possible.