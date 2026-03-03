Villagers Kneel in Slushy Mud For Road to Hamlet

KADAPA: A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Kadapa district where villagers staged a unique protest demanding immediate construction of a road to their hamlet.

Residents of Tippireddipalle, under N. Obayapalle gram panchayat in Chapadu mandal of Mydukur Assembly constituency, have been facing severe hardship after the approach road to their village was dug up months ago and left unrepaired. With no restoration works taken up so far, the road has turned into a slushy stretch filled with water and knee-deep mud, making movement nearly impossible.

On Tuesday, women and school students sat on their knees in the mud, raising slogans and appealing to authorities with folded hands, saying, “Sir, show us a way.” They expressed anguish that even ambulances are unable to reach the village during emergencies. Villagers lamented that in the event of a death, there is no proper road to transport the body out of the village.

“Are our votes alone important to you? Can’t you see our suffering?” questioned the protesting women and students.

The villagers urged the government to respond immediately and undertake urgent road construction works to restore connectivity to their hamlet.