Vijayawada West Assembly Segment Bags First Place In Performance Among 175 Segments In AP

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has announced rankings for all 175 Assembly constituencies with regard to their performance in several parameters like welfare, development and others during the review meeting with the ministers and secretaries chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Monday.

According to sources, out of 175 constituencies, 21 bagged A+ grade, 153 got A grade while one constituency secured B grade.

Vijayawada West Assembly constituency in NTR district secured the first place, Gajuwaka Assembly constituency in Visakhapatnam district secured the second place, Kakinada Assembly constituency in Kakinada district got the third place and Vijayawada East Assembly constituency secured the fourth place.