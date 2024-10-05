 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: VIPs Urged to Follow Time Slots for Durga Temple Darshan

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
5 Oct 2024 6:25 PM GMT
Vijayawada: VIPs Urged to Follow Time Slots for Durga Temple Darshan
x
(Image: DC)

Vijayawada: NTR District collector Dr. G Srijana announced that the authorities at the Durga temple are prioritizing a smooth darshan experience for common devotees during the Dasara Navaratri festivities at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam temple.

Addressing media at the temple, Dr. Srijana urged VIPs to adhere to designated time slots for darshan to avoid congestion. She emphasized that those visiting outside of allotted hours would be directed to the Rs 500 and Rs 300 queue lines. NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Raja Sekhara Babu mentioned that the police are implementing measures to manage traffic and ensure a hassle-free experience for all devotees.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh AP News AP Special News Kanaka Durga Temple Dasara Navratri 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick