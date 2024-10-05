Vijayawada: VIPs Urged to Follow Time Slots for Durga Temple Darshan

Vijayawada: NTR District collector Dr. G Srijana announced that the authorities at the Durga temple are prioritizing a smooth darshan experience for common devotees during the Dasara Navaratri festivities at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam temple.

Addressing media at the temple, Dr. Srijana urged VIPs to adhere to designated time slots for darshan to avoid congestion. She emphasized that those visiting outside of allotted hours would be directed to the Rs 500 and Rs 300 queue lines. NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Raja Sekhara Babu mentioned that the police are implementing measures to manage traffic and ensure a hassle-free experience for all devotees.