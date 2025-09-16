Vijayawada Utsav To Showcase City’s Cultural Grandeur

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada is gearing up for a grand cultural extravaganza, the Vijayawada Utsav, during the Dasara festival days, highlighting the region’s rich heritage, traditional art forms and festive splendour to both national and global audiences.

Ministers Satya Kumar Yadav, Kollu Ravindra and Kolusu Parthasarathi along with local MP Kesineni Sivanath, announced on Tuesday that the government would extend complete support to ensure the festival’s success. They said vice-president CP Radhakrishnan is expected to be the chief guest.

The preparatory meeting, organised by the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada, was attended by ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party leaders, civic representatives and prominent citizens. Chaired by Swachhandhra Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram.

Sivanath described Vijayawada as the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh, pledging to revive its lost glory through this festival. He said Vijayawada Utsav would not only draw pilgrims during Dasara but also attract tourists and families throughout the year with programmes that blend devotion and entertainment. Events at Gollapudi grounds, Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Punnami Ghat and Sangeetha Kala Mandiram, modeled on Mysuru-style festivities.

Kesineni Chinni said exhibitions showcasing fading art forms, handicrafts, industrial innovations and agriculture would be held for 45 days at Gollapudi, with tickets priced at `30 to ensure accessibility. “We want to resurrect vanishing art forms, give priority to local talent, and light up the city like Mysuru during Dasara,” he said.



Parthasarathi said Vijayawada’s grandeur would be projected worldwide through the festival, while minister Ravindra said the celebrations symbolise the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Venkateswara. “The festival will boost tourism, support local businesses and showcase Andhra’s cultural heritage,” said Satya Kumar Yadav, promising full cooperation as the district in-charge minister.

Telugu Desam leader Varla Ramaiah, several MLAs including Gadde Rammohan, Tangirala Soumya, Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, Kamineni Srinivas, Bode Prasad, Kagitha Krishna Prasad and Vasantha Krishna Prasad, besides MLCs and cultural body chairpersons, hailed the initiative.

The festival would include industrial and agricultural expos, cultural seminars, entertainment stalls, rides and innovation showcases, turning the city into a carnival hub. Plans are also being made to institutionalise two major annual festivals in erstwhile Krishna district, the Vijayawada Utsav in the city and the Beach Festival in Machilipatnam.