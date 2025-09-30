Vijayawada Utsav To Be National Cultural Landmark

Vijayawada: Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has expressed confidence that the Vijayawada Utsav would gain recognition both nationally and internationally, similar to festivals like Mysore Dussehra and Calcutta Durga Puja.

Speaking as the chief guest at the cultural festival organised by the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada on Monday, the minister attended cultural programmes at the Bhawanipuram Punnami Ghat and Gollapudi Exhibition Ground alongside MP Kesineni Shivnath.

Rammohan said Vijayawada, which previously set a world record through a drone show, is now poised to achieve another milestone through art exhibitions.

While North Andhra arts have received special recognition, artists from across the state are showcasing their talent on the festival's platforms, he said.

MP Kesineni Shivnath announced plans for a Guinness World Record attempt on October 2, featuring 2,500 to 3,000 artists performing in Dussehra costumes from Indira Gandhi Stadium to Benz Circle between 5 and 7pm. Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and several ministers would be present.

The MP said, “The Vijayawada Utsav represents unity in Andhra Pradesh. This is the biggest festival in the state. Vijayawada region is the capital of arts and culture, and these festivals prove it once again."

The celebration is being held across five venues including Punnami Ghat, Gollapudi Exhibition, Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, and Ghantasala Music College. Approximately 250 programmes featuring puppetry, folk dance, garagalu and Veeranatyam are being organised, with a special focus on supporting and honouring artists from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.