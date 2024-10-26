Vijayawada to have intelligent traffic signals at 17 junctions within a week

Vijayawada:Vijayawada police are gearing up to commission the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at 17 key junctions of the city within a week. The ITMS project, conceptualised about a decade ago, is being jointly implemented by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and the city police.

The traffic junctions, where the intelligent traffic signals will come up at a cost of ₹3.94 crore include PCR Junction, DCP Bungalow, Benz Circle, Nirmala Junction and Ramesh Hospital Junction.

Elaborating on the ITMS project, NTR district commissioner of police (CP) S.V. Raja Sekhara Babu explained that the 17 traffic junctions will be equipped with an IP-based system integrated with a command control centre. This will enable police personnel to monitor and adjust waiting times based on real-time vehicle congestion, unlike the current fixed timers at these junctions.

“There will be primary and secondary signal poles at all the 17 junctions. Commuters jumping the primary signal during a red light will be detected by RLVD and ANPR cameras. The system will automatically generate e-challans for traffic violations,” Raja Sekhara Babu pointed out. He said the need for traffic personnel at these signals will decrease with automation of the system.

Each of the 17 junctions will have a dedicated green light for pedestrians to cross the road safely

The CP underlined that the ITMS project will be expanded subsequently to cover 22 additional junctions.