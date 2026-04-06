Vijayawada: SUV Gutted On Kanakadurga Flyover

Vijayawada: A SUV was gutted on the Kanakdurga flyover in the city on Monday. As per reports, the vehicle was being towed from a security office in Gollapudi to Mangalagiri after the office was shifted when the incident occurred. No casualties were reported as the passengers exited on time.

"Fire broke out from the wheels of the SUV, which were in extremely poor condition. The prevailing summer heat appears to have aggravated the situation, leading to the blaze. No casualties or injuries were reported," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), West Zone, Durga Rao stated.

The fire department was called immediately, and they doused the fire, however the vehicle was completely gutted in the incident. Police have registered a case of accidental fire.