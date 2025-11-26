Vijayawada Set For Major Infra Overhaul With Rs 2,000 cr

Vijayawada:The coalition government has unveiled a major infrastructure development plan for Vijayawada and Amaravati, with a comprehensive upgrade targeted for completion by 2029.

MP Kesineni Sivanath and MLA Gadde Rammohan on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 93.08 lakh drainage project on Old Number Five Road in the 8th Division of the East constituency. The 1,000-metre drain will be laid near the Metropolitan Hotel.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a ₹2,000-crore urban infrastructure overhaul is being prepared under the guidance of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, covering stormwater drainage, underground drainage, and the city’s drinking water network.

“When this plan is implemented, not a drop of rainwater will stagnate on the roads,” MP Sivanath said, adding that the improved water network would ensure reliable supply even in hilly areas.

Rammohan said efforts are underway to renovate all roads, stormwater lines, main drains and underground systems within the next two years. “Under the CM’s guidance, we aim to make Vijayawada clean, modern and a model city by 2029,” he added.