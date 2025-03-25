Vijayawada SCR Sets Record in Automatic Signalling

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR), in coordination with the Projects Organisation Unit, has commissioned 206.29 Route Kilometres (RKm) of Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) in the 2024-25 financial year.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil called this a major milestone, enhancing railway efficiency along the Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada–Gudur routes. The ABS system was implemented across 29.67 RKm between Samalkot, Pithapuram, Gollaprolu, and Ravikampadu, integrating 30 stations and interlocking seven level crossing gates.

The project saw the installation of 231 signals, 364 km of Optical Fibre Cable, and 226 km of RCC ducts. Chief Signalling & Telecommunication Engineer CHPR Vittal praised the efforts of the Vijayawada Projects Unit and noted that ABS training was provided to 514 railway personnel. The system is expected to improve punctuality, reduce congestion, and streamline train operations.