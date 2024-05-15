Vijayawada SCR counsels rail vendors on fair practices

Vijayawada: Officials of South Central Railway’s Vijayawada division on Tuesday counselled catering vendors and licensees on Tuesday against overcharging and other malpractices.

Addressing the vendors, Vijayawada divisional commercial manager Md. Ali Khan told vendors to strictly comply with the quantity and quality standards that Railways has set for them. He underlined the importance of customer satisfaction through adherence to quality, quantity and fair business practices.

Md. Ali Khan informed the vendors that there will be regular surprise checks. Maximum penalties will be imposed in instances of overcharging or serving expired food items.

He instructed Railway Protection Force (RPF) and ticket checking staff to take decisive action against unauthorised hawkers.

Vijayawada division Food Safety officer Rahmatullah stressed the importance of vendors ensuring hygienic practices.