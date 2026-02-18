Vijayawada Railway Infra Set For Major Overhaul

Vijayawada: Vijayawada is on the cusp of a sweeping railway transformation, with multiple infrastructure projects advancing simultaneously, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath stated here on Tuesday.

After meeting divisional railway manager Mohit Sonakiya, the MP cited the recent inauguration of the Rayanapadu railway station by the prime minister. The station has undergone modernization under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and is now ready for its formal launch.

Closer to home for NTR district residents, nearly Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the expansion and modernization of Kondapalli railway station, which would also be brought under the Amrit Bharat 2.0 scheme, he said.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada railway station would be modernized with an allocation of Rs 34 crore. NITI Aayog approval has been secured. The station would be redeveloped under the PPP model, a first for India. Pre-bid meetings have already concluded, with the tender process set to close by March 31.

Regarding on-road-over-bridge projects, Sivanath confirmed that tenders for ROBs at level cross 147, 150, and 316 have been finalised, while work at level cross 148 was in the tendering phase. The long-pending ROB near Gunadala (level cross 8) is also set to go to tender within four days.

Additionally, designs for road-under-bridges connecting Old and New Rajarajeshwari Peta are ready, with residents of Vambe Colony also set to benefit from an upcoming RUB project.