Vijayawada railway division records highest-ever freight revenue of Rs 4239.74 crore

Vijayawada:In an unprecedented performance, the Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway has achieved its highest-ever freight loading, revenue and punctuality, setting new benchmarks in the financial year 2024-25.

“The division recorded an originating freight loading of 38.322 million tonnes, surpassing its previous best of 38.169 MTs set in FY 2014-15. This feat reaffirms the division’s commitment to excellence in freight operations,” divisional railway manager Narendra Patil said.



He said the division also achieved its highest-ever freight revenue of `4239.74 crore, reflecting a 4.3 per cent increase over the previous year’s `4062.26 crore. “This contributed significantly to the division’s gross revenue of `5836.61 crore, marking a 3.8 per cent growth over last year’s `5625.42 crore — its “highest-ever grossing in history.”



Patil said the Originating Freight Revenue was `4239.74 crore, a 4.3 per cent increase over the `4062.26 crore last year. “Passenger revenue was `1386.14 crore, reflecting a steady growth of 0.12 per cent over the `1384.67 crore in FY 2023-24. Other coaching revenue (OCR) was `111.70 crore, an impressive 18 per cent increase compared to the `94.62 crore last year. Sundry revenue was `99.03 crore, an 18 per cent growth over `83.88 crore in FY 2023-24.”



“The passenger footfall was 66.7 million passengers, registering a 4.8 per cent increase from last year’s 63.6 million. Punctuality was the best-ever at 80.19 per cent. The March 2025 performance was a record 3.616 MTs of freight loading, which marked a 25.60% increase over March 2024’s 2.879 MTs and surpassing the previous best of 3.550 MTs in March 2014. A record 10,913 rakes were loaded in FY 2024-25.”



Narendra Patil lauded the dedication and leadership of senior DCM Rambabu Vavilapalli, senior DOM Narendra Varma and the entire operating and commercial teams of the Vijayawada division for their relentless efforts. Despite challenges such as natural calamities, policy changes and increased engineering block hours, the Vijayawada division has demonstrated resilience and an unwavering commitment to service excellence,” he asserted.





