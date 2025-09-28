Vijayawada Railway Division Organises Waste-to-Art Exhibition

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Division of Indian Railways organised a Waste-to-Art exhibition on Saturday as part of the South Central Railway’s Swachhata Hi Seva – 2025 campaign.

About 120 students of various schools, including PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, ICON Public School, and Jack and Jill English Medium School, apart from 50 members of Bharat Scouts and Guides, including cubs and bulbuls, exhibited their innovations made from waste at the Vijayawada Railway Auditorium.

Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 won the first prize and ICON Public School secured the second and third prizes. The exhibits demonstrated how creativity can turn waste into meaningful artistic expressions and promote sustainability. Adding grandeur to the event, Diesel Loco Shed (DLS), Vijayawada, displayed an impressive large-scale model of a Vande Bharat train and replicas of the Godavari and Krishna railway bridges, apart from a life-size horse, all made from scrap.

Kakinada Carriage and Wagon Workshop Depot utilised scrap to make a charkha and peacock, earning widespread acclaim. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mohit Sonakiya appreciated the younger generation’s commitment to environment, leading to a clean and sustainable India.

Additional DRM (Operations) Srinivas Rao Konda underlined that cleanliness should not be limited to campaign periods but continue daily. The programme ended with a call that everyone follow the principles of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle to keep the Vijayawada division and the country clean and green.