Vijayawada Railway Division Observes Swachhotsav

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of South-Central Railway organised a series of activities under Swachhotsav as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva-2025 campaign on Wednesday, reinforcing the message of cleanliness and collective responsibility.

The programme commenced with the administration of the Swachhata Pledge by Mohit Sonakiya, DRM of Vijayawada Division, to officers, staff members, Bharat Scouts & Guides, Cubs & Bulbuls and Safai Karmacharis at the divisional headquarters.

A vibrant Prabhat Bheri was held from the divisional headquarters to Vijayawada station platform No.1 waiting hall via Jack and Jill School Road. The march spread the message of cleanliness and public participation in maintaining hygiene across railway premises.

At the Gandhi Waiting Hall of Vijayawada station, the Bharat Scouts & Guides staged an engaging Nukkad Natak on the theme of “Mera Seat – Mera Dabba (My Seat, My Coach)” with the key message: “Swachhata begins with ME & YOU!”. The performance drew attention from passengers and onlookers, highlighting the importance of individual responsibility in keeping trains and stations clean.

Mohit Sonakiya said, "Cleanliness is not just an activity, it is a habit that must be embraced by each one of us. Railways belong to every citizen and together we can make it a model of hygiene, safety, and comfort."

Similar programmes were organised at various stations and offices across the division, engaging staff, passengers, and local communities.