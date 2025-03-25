Vijayawada Railway Division commissions 206.29 route km of Automatic Block Signalling in FY25

Vijayawada, March 25: The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone successfully commissioned 206.29 Route Kilometres (RKm) of Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) in the financial year 2024-25. On March 23, ABS was commissioned across 29.67 RKm in key sections, including Samarlakota, Pithapuram, Gollaprolu, and Ravikampadu, completing the division's 206.29 RKm ABS network for the fiscal year.

"In a groundbreaking achievement, the Vijayawada Division of SCR, in collaboration with the Projects Organisation Unit of Vijayawada, has successfully commissioned 206.29 RKm of ABS during the financial year 2024-25," a press release stated on Tuesday. The commissioning of ABS marks a key milestone in railway modernization, significantly improving efficiency and safety. The infrastructure enhancements include the integration of 30 stations into the ABS network, seven interlocked level crossing gates, the development of 14 ABS huts, the installation of 231 mid-section signals, and the laying of 364 km of optical fiber cable. "Automatic Block Signalling is an advanced railway signalling system that enhances operational efficiency by dividing tracks into sections, where signals automatically adjust based on train presence," the release added.

Other benefits include improved train punctuality, increased line capacity, reduced train detention at major junctions such as Rajahmundry and Nidadavolu, better freight train management, and a reduction in pre-departure delays. Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, emphasised that this advanced signalling system will not only boost operational efficiency but also enhance passenger safety.

He further stated that additional ABS networks will be commissioned in the Vijayawada-Gudur section in the coming months. The implementation of ABS ensures smoother railway operations and significantly reduces congestion along the Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada–Gudur routes.