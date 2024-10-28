Vijayawada Police Raise Awareness on Theft and Cybercrime Prevention

Vijayawada: To create awareness among citizens about safety precautions to prevent thefts and cybercrimes, the police personnel of the Central Crime Station (CCS) wing of the NTR district conducted an awareness session with walkers and the general public at the NTR and Veterinary Colony Park under in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The CCS police, led by Additional DCP (Crime) M. Raja Rao under the supervision of DCP (Crime) Tirumaleswara Reddy, have been conducting awareness sessions at strategic locations including apartments and other key junctions, to create awareness about thefts and cybercrimes.

DCP Raja Rao and CCS Inspector P. Srinivas Rao sensitised the citizens about the E-Pahara application introduced by Vijayawada CP, types of cybercrimes, Dial 100, 112, and the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) application.

Raja Rao appealed to residents to inform the local police station when going out of town and to use LHMS device services, which help police detect break-ins at locked houses and alert the local police. The official also explained the E-Pahara app, developed by the city police to enhance police patrolling in vulnerable hotspots.