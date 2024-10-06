Vijayawada: Over 60,000 Devotees Visit Durga Temple on Day 3

Vijayawada:On the third day of the Dasara Navaratri festivities at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, Ankuraiah, a devotee from Kondepi in Prakasam district, donated a gold mangalsutra valued at ₹18 lakh to the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga. Another devotee, Chebrolu Pullaiah from Guntur district, contributed a silver peacock as an offering to the goddess.

By 6 pm, more than 60,000 devotees had visited the temple to seek blessings from Goddess Kanaka Durga, who was adorned in the Annapoorna Devi avatar on this auspicious day of the nine-day Dasara festivities.



Goddess Annapoorna Devi is known for providing sustenance to all beings on Earth and throughout the universe. She resides eternally in Kashi, known as the Smasana Bhoomi, and is the divine consort of Vishveswara, considered the father of the universe. The significance of this decoration (alankaram) lies in Devi's role as a protector of the universe in the form of Annapoorna. She grants the Pradhama Bhiksha (first alms) to the Aaadi Bhikshu, Lord Shiva. By providing food, she emphasizes that the highest form of charity is Anna Daanam (food donation). Those who donate food embody the spirit of this goddess, and it is our duty to follow her example by performing Nithya Anna Daana (daily food donation) for those in need. The Dwaraka Tirumala temple authorities presented silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on behalf of the Dwaraka temple during the festivities.



Meanwhile, Endowment Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy reviewed the arrangements and amenities available to devotees at the temple, directing authorities to ensure seamless operations. He interacted with devotees in the queue and inquired about their experiences with the amenities provided.



On Sunday, the fourth day of the nine-day Dasara festivities, Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Lalithatripurasundari Devi and will bless the devotees.