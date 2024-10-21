Vijayawada: New Lease of Life Through Complex Laryngectomy

Vijayawada: Doctors successfully performed a Complex Laryngectomy surgery, offering a new lease of life to a cancer patient with advanced laryngeal cancer. Dr. Eshant Inapuri and his team at the American Oncology Institute conducted the critical procedure on Samba Siva Rao, a 47-year-old man diagnosed with recurrent laryngeal cancer.

Dr. Eshant explained that the patient had several health complications, including high cardiac risk and significant fibrosis in the neck due to prior radiation therapy. The surgery involved a complex salvage total laryngectomy, removing the voice box along with a bilateral functional neck dissection to excise lymph nodes and surrounding tissues.

Dr. Eshant noted that the patient had previously undergone a full course of chemoradiotherapy eight months earlier, and due to recurrence and a complex condition, the medical team performed the salvage surgery. The procedure included using muscle and skin from the chest to cover the throat and creating a permanent opening in the neck for breathing.

Post-operative recovery was smooth, and 40 days after surgery, the patient’s wound had healed completely. A voice prosthesis procedure is planned in six months to help restore speech function. The patient and his relatives expressed their gratitude to the medical team for giving him a new lease on life.