Vijayawada Municipal Corporation To Plant 10,160 Saplings In Three Months

Vijayawada: Marking World Environment Day, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan underscored the importance of protecting and preserving trees, which serve as a natural source of oxygen, during a massive tree plantation programme organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) at Loyola College Road in Vijayawada on Thursday. The VMC plans to plant 10,160 saplings over the next three months, expanding the plantation stretch to 55 kilometres. The event, aimed at raising environmental awareness, attracted a huge crowd.

Speaking at the event, the MLA emphasised that this year's World Environment Day theme, "Beat Plastic Pollution," aligns with the directives of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He stressed that reducing plastic usage is essential for maintaining clean and sustainable cities. Rammohan appealed to the public to avoid discarding plastic waste into drains, adopt eco-friendly practices, and actively participate in planting and nurturing trees.VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra said the corporation has already developed 27 kilometres of avenue plantations within the city. As part of the initiative, the VMC plans to plant 10,160 saplings over the next three months, he said. "Our responsibility doesn't end with planting the trees; it's equally important to care for them-watering and nurturing them is a shared duty," he added.In addition, the commissioner outlined several awareness initiatives aimed at promoting plastic-free living across city constituencies. Special "Fabric In - Plastic Out" stalls have been set up at major locations such as Sri Kanaka Durga Temple, the flower market, Kaleswara Rao Market, VMC main office, Kedareswarapet fruit market, Sambamurthy Road Rythu Bazaar, and Patamata Rythu Bazaar.