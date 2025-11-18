Vijayawada MP Urges Expedition Of Pending Railway Projects

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) met Mohit Sonakiya, the divisional railway manager of SCR’s Vijayawada division, on Tuesday and reviewed progress on several long-pending railway developmental works and public issues. The MP stressed the urgency of resolving matters raised by local residents during his recent interactions, calling for swift and coordinated action.

Chinni brought to the DRM’s notice key issues including the status of connectivity between New Rajarajeswari Peta and Old Rajarajeswari Peta, the long-pending resolution of Level Crossing Gate No. 8 on the Vijayawada–Gudivada railway line, and the construction of a new Road Under Bridge (RUB) at KL Rao Bridge (Errakatta).

He also highlighted the need to expedite the development of Kondapalli Railway Station to better serve the public of VTPS and Ibrahimpatnam, emphasising the timely completion of all ongoing works. Kesineni Chinni assured that the State Government will extend full support to the Railways in addressing these issues and accelerating implementation.