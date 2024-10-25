Vijayawada MP Thanks PM and CM Naidu for Sanctioning Amaravati Railway Line

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the 57-kilometre railway line to Amaravati during the Union Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for advocating the project with the Union government and ensuring that the Centre sanctioned the railway line for Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement issued on Friday, Sivanath described the Union Cabinet’s decision to sanction the development of the new 57-kilometre railway line to Amaravati, with an investment of Rs 2,245 crore, as a significant boost for Andhra Pradesh.