Vijayawada Mayor Hints At AI-Guided Citizen Services

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi praised the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for successfully implementing AI in delivering citizen services, and said a similar system would soon be introduced in Vijayawada.

The mayor participated in the national urban conclave and mayoral summit in Ahmedabad on October 15 and 16. The event was organised by the Ahmedabad municipal corporation to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, under the theme Shaping the Future of Cities.

Over 110 mayors and civic leaders from across the country took part in the two-day summit, where they explored various models of urban innovation and sustainable development.

The city mayor said the participants learned about key initiatives such as the Sabarmati riverfront development, Ahmedabad BRTS and Metro systems and the use of Artificial Intelligence for citizen services.

Bhagyalakshmi also visited the waste-to-energy plant and Narsapur sports complex, where Ahmedabad officials demonstrated the city’s progress in modern infrastructure and smart city initiatives.

She said the integration of Artificial Intelligence, riverfront development and technology-driven civic services would play a vital role in transforming Vijayawada into a model modern city.