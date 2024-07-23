Vijayawada: Judge Stresses NGO Role in Combating Human Trafficking

Vijayawada: Guntur district judge, Justice Y.V.S.B.G. Partha saradhi, emphasised the crucial role of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in preventing human trafficking and ensuring proper rehabilitation for victims.

Justice Partha saradhi spoke at a training session on Monday for Mahila Samrakshan Karyadarsis and village child protection committees. The event, held at the district nyaya seva sadan, focused on victim rehabilitation and community-based support systems. It was jointly organized by the district legal services authority (DLSA) and HELP NGO.The DLSA secretary, T. Leelavathi, also addressed the session. She highlighted the importance of these committees in actively reporting violations of women's and children's rights at the village level to relevant authorities.

“Early identification is key,” Leelavathi said. “These committees can play a vital role by identifying families facing extreme hardship and collecting their details. This information can be used to provide them with much-needed assistance, potentially preventing them from becoming vulnerable to trafficking.” She further emphasised the value of training programmes, particularly for women police personnel in rural areas. Equipping them with the necessary skills can significantly improve support services for women and children affected by trafficking.

HELP NGO secretary Nimmaraju Ram Mohan, district child welfare officer Ch. Vijay Kumar, and other officials also attended the training session.