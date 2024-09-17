VIJAYAWADA: A 2-day national-level “Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Boot Camp” for school principals/teachers and students of the PM SHRI secondary and senior secondary schools starts on Wednesday.

The event would be held at Usha Rama Engineering College near Gannavaram on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

The department of school education and literacy, the all India council for technical education (AICTE) and the Union government’s education innovation cell (MIC) are organising the Boot Camp. Participants would be student innovators, teachers and principals of PM SHRI Schools from 10 states, an official release said.

The camp would be inaugurated by Kona Sashidhar.

Officials said the aim is to nurture the innovation, design and entrepreneurial interests among students from PM SHRI schools. Around 1175 registrations from various PM SHRI schools have been made.

The Usha Rama has been chosen as the only nodal centre in Andhra Pradesh for hosting the event in the first phase. Some 100 students and 100 teachers from PM SHRI schools in AP would be among those attending this camp organised in collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation.