Vijayawada Youth Gets Lifer For Rape And Impregnating Sister

Krishna Dt: A special POCSO court in Vijayawada convicted and sentenced a 21-year-old youth to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his minor sister over two years, which also led to her pregnancy.

According to reports, a couple from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh had a son and two daughters. Following family disputes, the parents separated. The mother lived with her daughters in Mantada, Pamidimukkala mandal, while the father settled in Petluru, Kondapi mandal, in Prakasam district with his son.

In 2023, the accused visited Mantada under the pretext of meeting his mother and sisters. He took intimate photos of his 17-year-old sister, threatened her, and raped her multiple times. In December 2024, he returned during Christmas, took the girl to a church in Vijayawada, and married her. Later, he took her to Hyderabad, where he continued to sexually assault her.

Unaware of these incidents, the mother asked her son to send the girl back home. In February, the father and son left her at the Ongole bus stand and returned to Hyderabad. After reaching home, the girl fell ill with fever and vomitings. Medical tests revealed she was pregnant. When questioned, the victim narrated her two- year ordeal.

Based on the mother’s complaint, the Pamidimukkala police registered a case under various sections, including the POCSO Act. Gudivada DSP V. Dheeraj Vineel arrested the accused in Petluru. The case was tried in a special fast-track court.

On Monday, Vijayawada POCSO court Judge V. Bhavani delivered the verdict, ordering imprisonment till death. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.6,000 and directed Rs.30,000 to be paid to the victim. Additionally, the District Legal Services Authority was instructed to ensure the girl receives Rs.5 lakh in government assistance at the earliest.