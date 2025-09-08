Vijayawada: Durga Temple Closed Due to Lunar Eclipse

Vijayawada: The famous Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, popularly known as Durga Temple, was closed at 3.30 p.m. on Sunday due to the lunar eclipse. Temples in Vijayawada, Guntur, Bapatla, Krishna, and NTR districts also remained closed.

Temple executive officer V.K. Seena Naik issued an advisory on the closure and reopening. Under his supervision, temple head priest Acharya Shivaprasad Sharma and Vedic Committee priests performed the ritual of Kavata Bandhanam before closing the main temple and sub-temples. The temple will reopen on Monday, September 8, with purification rituals, Snapana Abhishekam, and Archana from 3 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. Early morning services such as Suprabhata Seva, Khadgamala Puja, and Vastra Seva stand cancelled, with darshan resuming only after 8.30 a.m.

Earlier in the day, Indrakeeladri hill witnessed the grand Pournami Giri Pradakshina of Goddess Kanaka Durga. Thousands of devotees circumambulated the hill, seeking blessings for prosperity and happiness. Special rituals were led by EO Seena Naik, including the customary pumpkin-breaking to ward off evil.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Seena Naik, chief priest Shivaprasad Sharma, supervisor Hemalatha, and devotees participated in kolatam dances. Devotional songs and folk performances created a vibrant spiritual setting as thousands completed the pradakshina and had darshan.