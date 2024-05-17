Vijayawada Doctor's Timely CPR Saves Young Boy's Life

Vijayawada: A young boy's life was saved thanks to the swift action of a doctor who witnessed the incident.



Six-year-old boy suffered an electric shock and lost consciousness. His parents rushed him to the nearest hospital. Fortunately, Dr. Nannapuneni Ravali, who happened to be in the vicinity, noticed the commotion.

Dr. Ravali, immediately began performing CPR on the boy. The doctor's life-saving efforts continued for seven long minutes before the boy regained consciousness.

The child was then shifted to a private hospital for further treatment. After being kept under observation for 24 hours, he made a full recovery and was discharged. Reports indicate the boy is now in good health.

The incident took place on May 5 at Ayyappanagar in Vijayawada.