Vijayawada Division Receives Prestigious Award

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR), has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Acharya Raghuveer Chal Vaijayanti Shield’ as an ‘Aadarsh Mandal’ for excellence in implementing the official language. The award was presented to Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil by Railway Board Chairman & CEO Satish Kumar at a meeting in Rail Bhavan, New Delhi.

Patil expressed pride in the division’s achievement, highlighting its commitment to promoting Hindi. He also noted that Rayanapadu Workshop, Guntupalli, received the same award as an 'Aadarsh Karkhana,' while the SCR Zone was awarded the 'Rail Mantri Rajbhasha Shield.'

Acknowledging Acharya Raghuveer’s contributions to India’s linguistic heritage, Patil lauded M.K. Nagaraju and the Rajbhasha team for their dedication. He emphasized the importance of using Hindi in official work and stated that such accolades inspire continued excellence in language implementation.