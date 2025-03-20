 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada Division Receives Prestigious Award

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
20 March 2025 11:41 PM IST

Division honored with ‘Acharya Raghuveer Chal Vaijayanti Shield’ for excellence in promoting the official language.

Vijayawada Division Receives Prestigious Award
x
Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil receives the award from Railway Board Chairman & CEO Satish Kumar at Rail Bhavan, New Delhi. (Image: X)

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR), has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Acharya Raghuveer Chal Vaijayanti Shield’ as an ‘Aadarsh Mandal’ for excellence in implementing the official language. The award was presented to Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil by Railway Board Chairman & CEO Satish Kumar at a meeting in Rail Bhavan, New Delhi.

Patil expressed pride in the division’s achievement, highlighting its commitment to promoting Hindi. He also noted that Rayanapadu Workshop, Guntupalli, received the same award as an 'Aadarsh Karkhana,' while the SCR Zone was awarded the 'Rail Mantri Rajbhasha Shield.'

Acknowledging Acharya Raghuveer’s contributions to India’s linguistic heritage, Patil lauded M.K. Nagaraju and the Rajbhasha team for their dedication. He emphasized the importance of using Hindi in official work and stated that such accolades inspire continued excellence in language implementation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
vijayawada division of SCR prestigious awards Vijayawada divisional railway manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X