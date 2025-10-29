Vijayawada Division on High Alert to Ensure Passenger Safety Amid Cyclone Montha

Vijayawada:The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway has been placed on high alert to ensure passenger safety, comfort, and uninterrupted operations amid the impact of Cyclone Montha. With coordinated planning, the division mobilised men and machinery round the clock to tackle any potential disruptions caused by the cyclone.

As a precautionary measure, Train No. 20806 Andhra Pradesh Express (New Delhi–Visakhapatnam) was safely terminated at Platform No. 6 in Vijayawada. Divisional Railway manager Mohit Sonakiya said a total of 329 passengers were deboarded and guided by Railway and RPF officials to the waiting hall on Platform No. 1, where seating and refreshments were arranged. He added that passengers were later accommodated on Howrah-bound trains without any additional charges — 35 in Train No. 17209, 95 in Train No. 18520, 10 in Train No. 12840, and 189 in Train No. 12718. All catering stalls remained open through the night, providing uninterrupted service.

Mohit Sonakiya stated that to handle the cyclone’s impact, the division implemented comprehensive readiness measures. He explained, “Twenty-five excavators, 24 wagons each of sandbags and boulders, 650 steel cribs, and 72 track machines were kept on standby with 450 contractual staff and 475 trackmen for emergency duties. RPF personnel maintained round-the-clock CCTV surveillance to ensure safety across stations. Sanitation teams cleared waste, disinfected premises, and ensured safe drinking water supplies, while fogging and spraying were carried out for mosquito control. Bharat Scouts and Guides volunteers assisted in post-cyclone restoration, clearing debris from station premises and railway colonies.”

The DRM lauded the dedication of staff, stating that the coordinated efforts of all departments ensured safe operations, cleanliness, and uninterrupted public service during the cyclone.