Vijayawada Division Nets Record ₹5 Crore Revenue In A Day

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) achieved a new milestone by recording its highest-ever passenger traffic and revenue on October 4, 2025. The division handled 2.8 lakh outward passengers and earned ₹5 crore in a single day.

Including inward passengers, total footfall reached 5.5 lakh, marking an unprecedented achievement. Vijayawada station alone accounted for 0.82 lakh outward passengers, generating ₹2 crore, and recorded 1.7 lakh total footfall.



To manage the surge, officials opened 25 extra booking counters, activated 72 ATVMs, and deployed 110 facilitators to assist passengers.



DRM Mohit Sonakiya lauded staff efforts, calling the milestone a testament to the division’s commitment to efficiency, service excellence, and passenger convenience.