 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada Division Nets Record ₹5 Crore Revenue In A Day

Andhra Pradesh
MD Ilyas
6 Oct 2025 12:11 AM IST

Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) achieved a new milestone by recording its highest-ever passenger traffic and revenue on October 4, 2025

Vijayawada Division Nets Record ₹5 Crore Revenue In A Day
x
Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (Image:DC)

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) achieved a new milestone by recording its highest-ever passenger traffic and revenue on October 4, 2025. The division handled 2.8 lakh outward passengers and earned ₹5 crore in a single day.

Including inward passengers, total footfall reached 5.5 lakh, marking an unprecedented achievement. Vijayawada station alone accounted for 0.82 lakh outward passengers, generating ₹2 crore, and recorded 1.7 lakh total footfall.

To manage the surge, officials opened 25 extra booking counters, activated 72 ATVMs, and deployed 110 facilitators to assist passengers.

DRM Mohit Sonakiya lauded staff efforts, calling the milestone a testament to the division’s commitment to efficiency, service excellence, and passenger convenience.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
AP news andhra pradesh news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
MD Ilyas
About the AuthorMD Ilyas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X