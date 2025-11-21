Vijayawada Division Bags Top Honours in Zonal Hindi Drama Contest

Vijayawada:The Vijayawada Railway Division clinched the first prize at the prestigious Zonal Hindi Drama Competition, earning widespread acclaim and sweeping nine individual awards, including Best Direction, Best Lighting, Best Sound Effects, Best Costumes, Best Makeup, Best Music, Best Stage Decoration, Special Award for Best Co-Actor and Best Actress.



The award-winning production, Akhand Parv, inspired by the Ramayana and Mahabharata, delivers a message urging modern society to uphold righteousness and moral values. The honours were presented by South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

Directed by M. Gopal Krishna, Mail Train Manager, Vijayawada, the drama showcased impressive performances by staff from various departments of the division. Their teamwork and creativity earned high praise and set a new benchmark of excellence. With this win, Akhand Parv will represent South Central Railway at the All India Hindi Drama Competition.

DRM Mohit Sonakiya, ADRM (Infra) P.E. Edwin, ADRM (Operations) D. Srinivasa Rao and other branch officers congratulated the team. Senior Rajbhasha Adhikari Hemant Wadekar and the Rajbhasha staff also extended their support to the production’s success.

100-day jail for drunk driving; court imposes Rs 15,000 fine



Nellore:A local court in Giddalur has sentenced a man to 100 days imprisonment and imposed a ₹15,000 fine for drunk driving. Sheikh Sharif, the accused, was convicted by the Giddalur AJFCM court, with judge Bharat Chandra delivering the verdict on Thursday, according to Giddalur Urban CI K. Suresh.

Speaking on the occasion, CI Suresh reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a criminal and dangerous act. He cautioned that drunk driving often leads to serious accidents, causing immense distress to families. He urged motorists to refrain from consuming alcohol before driving to ensure public safety.

Nandyal artist’s pictorial tribute Sathya Sai



Kurnool:Nandyal-based artist Chintalapalle Kotesh paid a unique tribute to Sri Sathya Sai Baba on the occasion of the latter’s centenary celebrations. To mark the event, he created a special drawing, depicting important moments from Sathya Sai Baba’s life.

The artwork shows Sai Baba with a gentle smile, as if blessing his devotees. Kotesh said it took him nearly three hours to complete the drawing. He included key events from Baba’s birth to his Mahasamadhi, presenting them in a simple and artistic manner.

Speaking about his work, the artist said he felt honoured to portray the life of a great spiritual figure who is worshipped globally as a divine personality. Creating this illustration as a tribute during the centenary celebrations brought him immense happiness, he added.

It may be recalled that the Sathya Sai centenary celebrations began on Tuesday and will continue till the 23rd of this month.

Nandyal MP provides vehicle to police



Kurnool:Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari has provided a Bolero Neo vehicle to the Nandyal police department using funds from the MPLADS to strengthen law and order in the district. The vehicle was formally handed over to district SP Suneel Sheoran on Thursday.

After the handover, the MP flagged off the vehicle and said it would significantly support the police in maintaining public safety, ensuring quick response during emergencies, and improving overall crime control across the district. The vehicle will help police reach incident locations faster and provide immediate assistance to victims in distress.

According to officials, the Bolero Neo has been allotted specifically for patrolling duties, women and child safety, and attending to emergency calls. It will be used for regular patrolling around schools and colleges, preventing eve-teasing, stopping child marriages, and responding to cases of domestic violence. The vehicle will also strengthen the police department’s efforts in handling sensitive situations efficiently.

SP Suneel Sheoran thanked the MP for allocating the vehicle and said it would greatly help the department in improving public safety measures in Nandyal district.

Iskapalli High School to become model school by 2027: MLC Ravichandra



Nellore:Telugu Desam MLC B. Ravichandra announced that Iskapalli High School will be upgraded into a corporate-level model school by June 2027 with an investment of `6–7 crore.

He said the government is considering approval for a 20-room academic block costing `4 crore. If funds are not sanctioned, the building will be taken up through the Janmabhoomi model or local contributions. Ten classrooms will be ready by next academic year.

A 3-acre playground and an auditorium will be developed with support from BMR Charitable Trust, and 422 students will receive free bicycles on November 27. A modern kitchen and separate dining halls for boys and girls will also be built. A `25 lakh computer lab, funded by MP Beeda Mastan Rao, is ready for use.

Clearance for the playground land—pending for 15 years—has now been obtained. Ravichandra thanked district officials for their support and said efforts would be intensified to complete the model school by 2027.

TD leaders, school staff and local officials attended the programme.

Driver, owner booked for non-Hindu religious sticker on Tirumala-bound vehicle



Tirupati:A case has been registered against a vehicle driver and owner from Tamil Nadu for bringing a vehicle with a non-Hindu religious symbol sticker into Tirumala, violating the restrictions in place on the hill town.

The vehicle, bearing registration number TN-31-AE-4073, entered through the ninth lane of the Alipiri check post at around 10.40 am on Thursday, but the sticker went unnoticed by the staff on duty.

Soon after the violation came to notice, vigilance personnel traced the vehicle in the parking area near the fire office and removed the sticker. A complaint was then filed at the Tirumala II Town Police Station, leading to a case against driver Gobi from Karur district and the vehicle owner under the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institution and Endowment Act, 1987.

The Alipiri checkpost staff member, V. Vasu Babu (CT-5949), who failed to identify the sticker despite instructions, was removed from duty at Alipiri. Departmental action was initiated against him for negligence.

Veteran naval officers complete New Zealand-India voyage



Visakhapatnam: Showcasing exceptional sailing prowess, two veteran officers, Capt (retd) C.D.N.V. Prasad of the Indian Navy and Colonel (retd) K. Srinivas, completed a remarkable trans-oceanic voyage from New Zealand to India aboard their yacht Tystie, arriving to a heroic reception in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. A flag-in ceremony marking the culmination of their expedition was held at Naval Base Visakhapatnam, presided over by Vice Admiral Kudravalli Srinivas, and attended by senior naval officers, alumni and family members. Capt Prasad and Col Srinivas share a decades-long association, beginning as classmates at Sainik School Korukonda in Vizianagaram district and later as course mates at the National Defence Academy, where their passion for sailing took shape. Their voyage began on May 13, 2025, from Opua, New Zealand. After covering 1,150 nautical miles via Fiji, they made their first major halt at Port Noro in the Solomon Islands. As they neared the Solomons, the yacht encountered rough seas, during which Capt Prasad suffered a knee injury. Lt Col Pradeep subsequently joined the mission to sail the next leg to Jakarta. For the Jakarta–Port Blair stretch, Col Srinivas was accompanied by his son Ajitesh, adding a personal dimension to the expedition. Capt Prasad rejoined Tystie at Port Blair, and the duo sailed out on October 14 for the final leg to Visakhapatnam. Vice Admiral K. Srinivas lauded the sailors for completing the demanding voyage and for joining the distinguished ranks of adventurers who continue the timeless seafaring tradition.

Cooperatives lead Kerala's poverty-free achievement: Collector

Nellore:Kerala’s achievement of becoming as a poverty-free state reflects the transformative role of a robust cooperative network, district collector Himanshu Shukla said at the valedictory of the 72nd All India Cooperative Week-2025 celebrations held on Thursday at Tikkana Pranganam.



Speaking at the event organised by the cooperative department, Shukla stressed that cooperatives can effectively serve the public only when members work with unity and mutual understanding. He urged societies to focus on local issues, hold regular meetings every three to six months, and ensure equitable sharing of income.

District Cooperative Officer Gurappa noted that the UN has declared 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives and said India is home to 8.5 lakh cooperative societies. He credited Kerala’s poverty-free status to the strength and reach of its cooperative institutions, which also play a key role in essential services such as fertiliser distribution.

Outstanding cooperative societies and department staff were felicitated with mementoes and commendation certificates. DCCB CEOs, divisional officers, society presidents and other officials participated.

MP warns officials against laxity in R&B works

Kurnool:MP Dr Byreddy Shabari expressed anger over the absence of National Highways officials at the Disha Committee meeting held in the Nandyal collectorate on Thursday. She said that a majority of public complaints were related to the R&B and national highways departments, and requested the collector to hold a special meeting with both departments by the end of this month.

Dr Shabari, who is the chairperson of the Nandyal Disha Committee, warned that strict action would be taken against officials who fail to maintain quality or proper supervision in works funded by the Central government. She also said that contractors who execute poor-quality works would be blacklisted.

She stated that the Chief Minister was making continuous efforts to bring Central funds for the development of the state, and it is the responsibility of all officials to ensure that these funds are properly utilised. She instructed officials to maintain quality standards, regularly monitor works and complete them on time. Proper utilisation of Central funds would help the district secure more funds in future, she said.

Dr Shabari reviewed progress under 82 Central government schemes at the meeting and stressed that coordination among all departments is essential for the comprehensive development of Nandyal district. Collector G Rajakumari, ZP chairman Y. Papireddy and others were present.

BJP chief says LDF government failed to help Ayyappa devotees from AP

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh BJP chief P.V.N. Madhav has pulled up the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala for its “failure” to provide adequate amenities, food and water to the Ayyappa Swamy devotees from Andhra Pradesh.



Madhav said here on Thursday that the devotees from AP who went to Sabarimala temple were facing a lot of hardships due to lack of basic amenities. He was critical of the police for their “high-handed” behaviour against the devotees from the state and wanted action to be taken against the errant cops. “The Kerala government is trying to undermine the sanctity of the temple,” he said.

The BJP chief said, “When several religious institutions are providing better services to the Ayyappa devotees, the LDF government is not allowing them to do so.”

Madhav alleged irregularities in safeguarding the valuable offerings of the devotees, including several kilograms of gold donated to it by industrialist Vijay Mallya.

The Sabarimala temple is passing through tense times in the context of the freewheeling loot of gold and other valuables there allegedly by government-appointed Devaswom Board functionaries and their aides.

Government receives 118 complaints against 18 hospitals in Eluru

Kainada:As many as 118 complaints have been filed against 18 private hospitals in Eluru district over implementation of the NTR Vydya Seva scheme.

Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi imposed penalties on two of these hospitals. She warned that stringent action will be taken against both private and government hospitals in case of negligence in rendering medical services to people in accordance with the guidelines under the NTR Vydya Seva scheme.

The collector presided over the NTR Vydya Seva District Disciplinary Committee meeting on Thursday in Eluru and reviewed the various complaints received from patients with regard to the scheme.

She maintained that Eluru district is in the forefront of providing medical services under NTR Vydya Seva scheme. Hospitals in the district and the Medical and Health officials should continue to implement the scheme without giving a chance for any complaints.

Vetri Selvi said CCTV cameras should be installed at every hospital and properly maintained, so that they help in ensuring better service to patients.

Those who attended the meeting included District Revenue Officer V. Visweswara Rao, District Medical and Health Officer P.J. Amrutham, DCHS coordinator B. Pal Satish Kumar, NTR Vydya Seva coordinator I. Rajiv, and Government Hospital superintendent M.S. Raju.

13 held in Anakapalli for gambling, cockfights

Visakhapatnam:The Anakapalli district police arrested 13 individuals involved in illegal gambling and cockfighting and seized over `42,000 in cash and related materials during special operations in Rambilli and Natavaram mandals.



In the first raid, conducted around midnight on the outskirts of Kothapeta village in Rambilli mandal, police arrested four persons engaged in illegal gambling and seized `31,390 in cash.

A second operation in Marripalem SC Colony, Natavaram mandal, led to six arrests, along with the seizure of Rs 10,300 in cash, playing cards, and other gambling material.

In a third operation on the outskirts of Pedda Golugondapet in Natavaram mandal, police apprehended three individuals for organising cockfights. Officers seized two roosters and Rs 1,150 in cash from the scene.