Vijayawada Division Achieves Highest Scrap Sales of Rs 101.65 Cr

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR), has created history by registering its highest-ever scrap sales of Rs 101.65 crore in the financial year 2024-25. For the first time ever, scrap sales in the division have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in a single financial year.

Narendra A. Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, SCR, said that the division has successfully disposed of 18,908 metric tonnes of scrap material through e-auction this year, reinforcing its commitment to efficient asset management. He further said that the scrap disposed of includes rail scrap, S&T waste, engineering waste, miscellaneous waste, iron, steel, and other metals, all of which have been auctioned through a transparent and efficient e-auction process. He lauded the efforts of KB Tirupataiah, senior divisional material manager.