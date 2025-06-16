Vijayawada CP Inaugurates Modernised Women’s Police Station

Vijayawada: Vijayawada city police commissioner S. V. Rajasekhara Babu inaugurated the newly constructed women’s police station on Monday. The station is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities on Bandar Road, in the NTR district.

The station now has a fully modernised control room building, upgraded to provide better support and services to women and children seeking police assistance.

The police station features dedicated officers' rooms for case handling, a fully equipped courtroom for legal proceedings, a reception area with improved accessibility, a women's help desk and counselling centre, a specialised anti-human trafficking wing, and a child-friendly corner with playrooms for young visitors.

The commissioner, after the inauguration, said that the victims who come here should be treated with utmost respect and politeness and asked the officials to act in a way that will make the victims feel that they are there for them.

He outlined an ambitious mandate for the station's operations, emphasising rapid response and technology-based evidence collection.