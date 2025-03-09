Vijayawada court imposes judicial remand on Posani until March 20

Vijayawada:Film actor Posani Krishna Murali was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court, which imposed judicial remand on him until March 20.

A case was earlier registered against him at Bhavanipuram police station, alleging that he made unsavoury remarks against the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and others. The police, acting on a PT warrant, brought him from Kurnool District Jail and presented him before the city court.

The actor reportedly expressed his grievances before the magistrate, stating that he was being made to travel to multiple locations for cases filed on the same charges.

Following the hearing, the police sent him back to Kurnool District Jail.