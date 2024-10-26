Vijayawada court imposes fines for drink-driving violations

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
25 Oct 2024 10:04 PM GMT
A Vijayawada court fined six individuals Rs 15,000 each and nine others Rs 10,000 each for drink-driving offences.

Vijayawada: A Vijayawada court fined six individuals Rs 15,000 each and nine others Rs 10,000 each for drink-driving offences. The fines were issued on Friday after the Vth traffic police conducted a targeted operation.

NTR District Commissioner of Police, SV Raja Sekhara Babu, stated that regular drink-driving checks will be carried out to enforce traffic laws. He encouraged citizens to comply with the Motor Vehicles Act and prioritise road safety.

