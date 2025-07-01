Vijayawada CBI Court Sentences UIIC Ex-Development Officer To Four Years Imprisonment

Hyderabad: The special judge for CBI cases in Vijayawada on Tuesday sentenced Kola Rama Narasimham, the then Development Officer of Grade-I at the micro office in United India Insurance Company Limited at Kandukuru Branch in Prakasam District, Andhra Pradesh to four years imprisonment with fine of Rs.2,000 in a bribery case.

The CBI had registered the case on July 11, 2017 against Narasimham following allegations that while working as in-charge development officer by abusing his official position as a public servant demanded a bribe of Rs.10,000 from the complainant.

The bribe was demanded to forward the insurance claim file relating to the death of complainant’s buffalo to the divisional office of UIIC in Guntur. The CBI laid a trap and the accused was caught red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs.10,000 from the complainant.

After investigation, a charge-sheet was filed on October 27, 2017 against Narasimham. After trial, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.